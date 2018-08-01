Are Jubilee MPs planning to impeach UHURU KENYATTA over the high cost of fuel due to new taxation? See what they are planning

Tuesday September 4, 2018 - Disquiet is growing within Jubilee Party after some legislators from Rift Valley called for grassroot elections.





Speaking yesterday, the legislators said this would open up space for members to participate in party activities while strengthening it.





They noted that the absence of elected party officials had made it almost impossible for them to push the Government’s agenda in both the Senate and National Assembly.





"For instance, we do not know the position of the Government on many issues, including implementation of the 16 per cent VAT on fuel,” said Nakuru Town East MP, David Gikaria.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Molo MP, Kimani Kuria, who said the grassroot elections were long overdue.





"Our counterparts in the Opposition have elected party officials with clear roles.”





“This has proved effective at both levels of Parliament.”





“Time has come for Jubilee to elect officials to end this drama.”





“If we borrow a leaf from ODM (Orange Democratic Movement), they have a party chairman who is an elected MP.”





“This has made it possible for them to push their agenda in the House,” said Kuria.



