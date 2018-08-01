American election observer group warns RUTO against 2022 politics as it praises RAILA ODINGA and UHURU for the handshake

Monday September 3, 2018 - American election observer group, Carter Centre, has cautioned Kenyans against early politicking ahead of the 2022 General Elections.





In its 2017 final elections report, Carter Centre said the move could divide Kenyans further along political and ethnic lines, as well as affect electoral reforms.





The Centre also urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to move fast to implement all recommendations in the KPMG audit of the voter register and to conduct a new voter-registration audit at least 12 months prior to the 2022 election.





“The centre calls on legislators and the IEBC to sustain momentum on electoral reform in order to allow for adequate implementation before the 2022 elections, and to prepare and train members of the election commission, judiciary, and other key electoral stakeholders,” the report stated.





At the same time, the Centre praised President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, for their March 9thhandshake saying it has improved the political temperatures in the country.



