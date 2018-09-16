All hail the GOAT marathoner - Reactions as ELIUD KIPCHOGE smashes World Marathon record

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - Don’t be the fastest runner in the world. Be the fastest in history - Eliud Kipchoge’s ad for Nike says.





Well, the reigning Olympic Champion on Sunday demonstrated why he’s been hailed as the greatest marathoner of all time by winning the Berlin Marathon in record breaking 2:01:39.





In doing so, he shelved off 77 seconds from the previous record set by his compatriot Dennis Kimetto in 2014 and becomes the first man ever to run 42kms in sub 2 hrs and 2 minutes.





Eliud was peerless and had he had a resemblance of competition he could have clocked below 2 hrs.

In the last 10kms, it was just him racing against time and he nearly beat the clock.





Amos Kipruto finished second in 2:06:20 as the 2013 Berlin Marathon champion Wilson Kipsang settled third in 2:06:47.





For his exploits, Kipchoge, 33, will pocket a mouth watering Sh55 million for winning the race and Sh15 million bonus from IAAF for breaking the…



