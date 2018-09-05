ALAI tells DCI KINOTI the elite squad sent to investigate SHARON OTIENO’s death will be bribed by the killer OBADO and witnesses killed.

Wednesday September 5, 2018 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has sent an elite homicide squad to Migori County to investigate the death of Sharon Otieno.





Sharon, 26, was the clandestine lover of Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, and she was abducted on Monday after telling Nation Media journalist, Barrack Oduor, that the Governor had impregnated him.





CID boss, George Kinoti, said no one will be spared in the murder investigation as his team investigates who or what caused the death of Sharon Otieno.





But according to Robert Alai, the CID officers who were sent to Migori will be bribed by Okoth Obado to cover up the case and some key witnesses in the case will be eliminated by the “elite team from Nairobi”





“The homicide squad sent to Migori will be bribed and witnesses killed. Police has enough evidence to arrest Obado and his gang,” Alai said.





Sources said Okoth ordered the killing of Sharon to silence her for claiming that he impregnated her.



