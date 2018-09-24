ALAI blames SHARON OTIENO’s mother over her death! She was her pimp and gave her out to various rich men including OKOTH OBADO

Monday September 24, 2018 - City blogger, Robert Alai, has blamed the mother of slain University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, over her death.





Sharon, 26, was killed two weeks ago and Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, is said to be behind the murder.





When she was killed, Sharon was 7 months pregnant with Obado’s child, her mother, Melida Auma, told detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).





However, commenting on social media on Monday, Alai said Mrs Auma should be blamed over the death of her daughter because she was advising her to date moneyed men like Obado.





Alai said though he sympathises with Sharon’s death, her communication with the mother showed that she was pimping her to men with fat wallets.





“ I sympathise with her but she should also know that she pimped her daughter. Communications between her and the daughter shows that she was actively pimping her daughter to the governor and other moneyed leaders,” Alai said.





Alai was responding to Citizen TV’s presenter, Yvonne Okwara, who said it usually pains her for a mother to lose her child in a mysterious manner.





“The pain of a mother losing her child in a most brutal manner! I cannot even fathom her pain! Sharon Otieno's mother in court this morning where Gov. Obado is facing murder charges!” Okwara said.



