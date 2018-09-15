AKOTHEE went to an interview on Classic 105 hosted by MAINA KAGENI almost NAKED (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Media News 08:46
Friday, September 21, 2018 - Controversial singer and self proclaimed President of single mothers, Akothee, went for an interview on Classic 105 dressed like those ladies you see in Koinange Street.
The petite singer who courts controversies from right, left and centre was dressed in a short tiny dress that exposed her thighs.
Here’s the photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST