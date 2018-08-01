Aki WAKAMBA! See how this drunk Kamba man was dancing in a night Club (VIDEO).

, , , , , , 04:56

Monday, August 3, 2018 - Members of the Kamba Community have crazy dance moves which they display anytime they get a chance.

They dance as if it’s their last day on earth when a DJ plays their local tunes.

This drunk kamba man nearly broke necks with his funny and crazy dance moves.

Raha jipe mwenyewe, ama namna gani?

Watch video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY  POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on six football matches where you can make over sh 4,000 from just a sh200 stake.

Monday, August 06, 2018 -  We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips because we got most of our predictions spot on. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno