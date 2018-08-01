After UHURU, now RAILA ODINGA also says he is more than ready for a lifestyle audit – You can audit even my late father and grandfather

Tuesday September 4, 2018 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has expressed readiness to sacrifice those dear to him to win the war against corruption.





Speaking yesterday, Raila noted that he was more than ready to be audited over his wealth to ascertain whether or not he acquired it genuinely.





He dared those demanding that the war on graft be backdated to independence struggle era leaders saying he was willing to go all the way to ensure the country was rescued from the yoke of corruption .





Raila was reacting to calls by some MPs for investigations to be carried into the founding father, President Jomo Kenyatta's source of wealth.





Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta dared critics of the audit saying he was ready to have it even backdated to his grandfather.





The NASA leader accused critics of the lifestyle audit of attempting to divert the attention of Kenyans through side shows.





“Just like Uhuru recently stated that he is ready to have his grandfather’s wealth audited, I also ask them to audit me, my father and even my grandfather.”





"The country is losing close to Sh700 billion annually through corruption.”





“This money, if well spent, can save Kenyans from the increased taxation on fuel and fund many development projects," Raila said.



