After stealing from Afya House, UHURU Cousin, KATHLEEN KIHANYA, involved in another land scandal

Wednesday September 12, 2018

-President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin and businesswoman, Kathleen Kihanya

,

has been involved in a tussle with property developers Banda Homes, which she claims has been misleading potential buyers of the land she claims belongs to her family.





Kihanya expressed displeasure at the development company which intends to put up a Ksh1 billion estate in her family land.





“Banda purports to have an agreement to buy parts of this land, which is not possible because they have no title.”





“They have erected a sale sign on the land and they are collecting deposits from people.”

“My family had no idea,” Kihanya said in a statement.





She also warned potential buyers to conduct due diligence before purchasing the property, wondering why Banda homes was selling land they didn’t have.





But, Banda Homes Director, Paul Nderitu, came out strongly defending his company and terming Kihanya’s claims as malicious.





He maintained that they purchased the land from another Kenyatta family member by the name of Kamau Ngengi.





Kathleen Kihanya hit the headlines in 2016 when he was adversely mentioned as among the people who stole billions from Afya House.



