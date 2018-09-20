After stealing billions from NYS, SICILY KARIUKI has no mercy with poor Kenyans – UHURU should read this

Thursday September 20,2018-

Health Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki, has been put on spot again after she was spotted moving across the country with different choppers even as President Uhuru Kenyatta tries to reduce high wage bill.





The CS, who was heavily linked to the loss of billions of shillings at National Youth Service (NYS), has been cris crossing the country using a hired chopper which is paid by taxpayer money.





Last weekend, Kariuki hired a chopper to take her home in Nyandarua County using taxpayers’ money (150KM from Nairobi)





Hiring a helicopter from the Wilson operators cost around US $2,000 (Sh200, 000) per hour which means taxpayers paid over Sh200,000 shilling to take the CS to her home in Nyandarua county.





Also the minister is said to have taken the whole floor of Afya House in Nairobi and she has a fully equipped salon and a fitted kitchen that are serviced by the taxpayer.





“This woman has no mercy with Kenyans. I wonder why Uhuru appointed her to the health docket,” said one of employee at Afya House.



