After the famous Taj Mall, it is now RUTO’s Weston Hotel along Lang’ata Road to be demolished as Kenyans urge UHURU and SONKO to act now

Sunday September 17, 2018 - Kenyans have revived the discussion on whether or not to demolish Deputy President William Ruto’s Weston Hotel.





This follows the demolition of the famous Airgate Mall popularly known as Taj Mall, by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Nairobi County Government.





The owner of Airgate Mall had threatened the Government never to bring down the mall or else they will know who he is.





“If you want to demolish the building, go ahead, I don't care.”





“But if you have to demolish, come and demolish it completely, don't come and demolish it partly.”





“If you don't have money to clear it off, please don't try to demolish it," he said.





But after the Government defied the threats and demolished the multi-billion building, Kenyans have now asked Uhuru and Governor Mike Sonko to focus on Ruto’s hotel and bring it down as soon as possible.





According to majority of Kenyans, Weston Hotel was erected on stolen public land and therefore should be demolished just like others which were illegally constructed and have been brought down.



