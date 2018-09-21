Administrator & Personal Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrator & Personal Assistant

Expertflow provides clients and partners with expertise in Cisco Contact centers and Voice Portals. We designs, implement, maintain and operate the technical Contact Centre infrastructure, and provide project management for Cisco Contact Center and Microsoft CRM Deployments in the Middle East and Africa. Currently we have offices in Bern, Cairo, Nairobi, Lagos, Rabat, Cape Town and Lahore.

About the position

The position provides a great opportunity to work in a multinational company and be able to interact with diverse professionals all across the world. We are looking for a highly organized and reliable Administrator/Personal Assistant who will work and report directly to the East Africa Director with three to six months’ probation subject to permanent employment based on performance.

Responsibilities

· Manage phone calls and correspondence (e-mail, letters, packages etc.)

· Coordinate office activities and operations to secure efficiency and compliance to company policies

· Schedule calendar invites, plan workshops and organize sales meetings for the East Africa director

· Handling external and internal communication

· Reminding the director of important tasks and deadlines

· Plan and arrange annual team buildings

· Boking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation

· Miscellaneous tasks & other duties as may arise from time to time and as may be assigned to the employee

Requirements

· A recent graduate holder of BSc/BA in Office Administration, Communication or relevant field is preferred,

· Should be a lady , aged not more than 35 years

· Proven experience as an office administrator , personal assistant , office assistant or relevant role

· Outstanding communication skills and interpersonal abilities

· Excellent organizational and leadership skills

· Discretion and trustworthiness: you will often be party of confidential information

· Proficient at multi-tasking and one who pays great attention to detail

· Ability to remain calm under extreme pressure

· Excellent knowledge of MS Office, MS Excel, power point and chat tools including Skype, google chat etc.

· The ability to be proactive and take the initiative

How to Apply