Administration Manager Job in Kenya

Administration Manager

Duma Works is recruiting an Administration Manager for one of our clients.It’s an information systems consultancy company.

We are looking for an experienced Administration Manager to supervise daily support operations of our company and plan the most efficient administrative procedures.

A great administration manager has excellent communication and organizational skills. The ideal candidate will be well-versed in departmental procedures and policies and will be able to actively discover new ways to do the job more efficiently.

The goal is to ensure all support activities are carried on efficiently and effectively to allow the other operations to function properly.

Responsibilities

· Plan and coordinate administrative procedures and systems and devise ways to streamline processes

· Recruit and train personnel and allocate responsibilities and office space

· Assess staff performance and provide coaching and guidance to ensure maximum efficiency

· Ensure the smooth and adequate flow of information within the company to facilitate other business operations

· Manage schedules and deadlines

· Monitor inventory of office supplies and the purchasing of new material with attention to budgetary constraints

· Monitor costs and expenses to assist in budget preparation

· Oversee facilities services, maintenance activities and trades persons (e.g. electricians)

· Organize and supervise other office activities (renovations, event planning etc.)

· Ensure operations adhere to policies and regulations

· Keep abreast with all organizational changes and business developments

Qualifications

· 3+ experience as administration manager

· In-depth understanding of office management procedures and departmental and legal policies

· Familiarity with financial and facilities management principles

· Previous experience with book keeping preferably with zoho books

· Start-up experience is an added advantage

· Proficient in MS Office

· Excellent organizational and multi tasking abilities

· An analytical mind with problem-solving skill

· A team player with leadership skills

· BSc/BA in business administration or relative field

How to Apply

To apply online click here or send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “3491”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 3491 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: Monday, 08 October 2018

N.B.

* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.