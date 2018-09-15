Admin Assistant/ Secretary Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Admin Assistant/Secretary

Department: Administration

Direct Reporting Line: Director

Job Purpose:

· To offer full administrative support to the Director and manage the office environment.

Key Accountabilities

Executive Assistant to Director

· Manage, coordinate and maintain calendar of the Director including appointments, meetings and travel.

· Responsible for organizing of internal and external meetings on behalf of the Director ensuring all necessary requirements are made e.g. meeting venue, equipment, presentations, prepare agendas.

· Provide executive and administrative support to the Director.

· Responsible for organizing the Director travel and logistics including flights, visa requirements, hotel accommodation, car rental, meeting schedules while travelling and completing expenses.

· Monitor and respond to incoming communications (including complaints) to the Director’s office including phone

· calls, emails and walk ins, ensuring correct department distribution.

· Secretarial support for meetings as and when required by the Director, including drafting and circulating meeting agendas, preparing minutes, communicating meeting reminders, confirming venues and arranging refreshments. Writing and distributing comprehensive minutes and action points to all members post meeting.

· Drafting and writing high quality reports and presentations, as required by the Director.

· Communicating important updates and information to Office/Schools as required by the Director

· Structure the central calendar of events.

· Responsible for managing the Director’s personal driver’s daily schedule in line with the Director’s daily requirements.

· Arrange Central Office and Senior leadership events.

Responsibilities – Board Secretary

· Act as Board Secretary for Board and Committee meetings. This includes but is not limited to preparing meeting agendas, recording meeting minutes, collating board reports and presentations.

· Communicate meeting reminders and board reports with relevant Board and Committee members including their Assistants.

· Confirm meeting venues, as well as creating and distributing comprehensive minutes including board resolutions to all members post meeting.

Responsibilities – Office Manager

· Work closely with HR and Central Office staff to ensure that office policies and procedures are adhered to.

· Manage cover for Central Office during holiday periods ensuring appropriate cover at all times.

· Line Manage administration and support team in the Central Office

· Carry out performance appraisals of direct reports and arrange/ or make recommendations for professional development if required

· Manage the office environment and overseeing general maintenance of the office; with the support of the Office Assistant and Receptionist.

· Manage applicable Office Budget lines, including office expenses, supplies, stationery, entertainment.

· Responsible for management of Office petty cash with the support of the Receptionist

Qualifications

· University degree in Business Administration or equivalent

· Minimum 3 years’ experience as Personal Assistant, Office Manager or similar role

Competencies:

· Organisational, planning and multi-tasking skills

· Excellent Communication and Interpersonal skills

· Good team player

· Problem analysis and problem-solving skills

· Judgment and decision-making ability

· Initiative

· Professionalism and confidentiality

· Attention to detail and accuracy

· Flexibility

Essential Attributes:

· Calm character, able to prioritize and ensure smooth execution of tasks

· Fluency in English – spoken and written

· Strong attention to detail and accuracy

· Maintain high levels of professionalism

· Well organized with an understanding of priorities and changing demands

· Have a professional knowledge of Microsoft Office programmes MS Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Internet

