Actor DWAYNE ‘The Rock’ JOHNSON gushes over SEXY Kenyan rapper STELLA ‘STL’ MWANGI (VIDEO)

Norway based Kenyan rapper, Stella Mwangi who is better known as STL, is a girl on the roll.





The ‘Biacara’ hit-maker has been scoring major deals with TV shows and movies with her latest EP dubbed ‘Living for the Music’





Her song ‘Work’ was named as the official theme song for Reebok Classics Free Your Style 2017 campaign.





‘Big Girl’ was leased to Donut Media – an American production company that produces TV and YouTube content on motorsports and auto news as well as prank videos.





‘She got it’ is the official sound track in the real-time battle game ‘Clash Royale’.





Well, if you though she was done winning, she has scored another big win after her song ‘Repeat’ has been featured in the HBO show ‘Ballers’ starring The Rock.





The former wrestler turned actor took to Instagram to shout STL.





He wrote:





“Oh Lord look what I got though

No Dwayne but I Rock though!

Shout to bad ass rapper @stellamwangi for the dope lyrics - clearly I’m biased

#NoGames #FuckMolds #BreakEm

@ballershbo TONIGHT on @HBO





Watch the video below.







