Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Accounts Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: Competitive salary

Our client is a company that offers personalized financial products with the aim of creating financial inclusion. They are seeking to hire an Accounts Assistant who will be tasked with provide comprehensive financial accounting and management support in company.

Responsibilities

· Ensure all customer receipts are posted in the loan tracking system in timely and accurate manner.

· Process all loan offsets.

· Processing of all refunds and exits.

· Processing of correction journals, interest recovery.

· Closure of all accounts upon customer refunds being processed.

· Loading loan disbursement files for authorization.

· Issuing and collection of clearance letters for customers.

· Issuing customers with loan statements.

· Processing of stop orders for authorization.

· Ensure all documents are filed in chronological order.

· Maintain all confidential information under lock and key.

· Prepare bank reconciliations for all bank and M-pesa accounts monthly.

· Ensure all un-reconciling items are investigated and highlighted.

· Prepare and pass correction journals where required.

· Preparation of monthly agents’ commission report and handling any related queries.

Qualifications

· CPA Part 2 Sec 3 or Business related degree.

· At least one-year microfinance or banking experience

· Excellent oral and communication skills with the ability to present financial matters to non-financial managers

· High degree of computer literacy in Microsoft Office products and financial systems

· Ability to manage processes and maintain accurate records.

· Must have good organizational skills so as to handle work in an efficient and timely manner

· Ability to work independently and maintain flexibility in working hours.

· Ability to coordinate tasks to meet deadlines.

· Must have good interpersonal skills