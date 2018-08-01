Accountant Job in Nairobi (70-100K)Jobs and Careers 15:27
Accountant
Nature of Job: Full time
Location: Nairobi
Salary: 70- 100 K
Responsibilities
· Prepare, examine, and analyze accounting records, financial statements, and other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness, and conformance to reporting and procedural standards.
· Compute taxes owed and prepare tax returns, ensuring compliance with payment, reporting and other tax requirements.
· Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, to project future revenues and expenses or to provide advice.
· Management reporting and presentation
· Develop, maintain, and analyze budgets, preparing periodic reports that compare budgeted costs to actual costs.
· Develop, implement, modify, and document recordkeeping and accounting systems, making use of current computer technology
· Survey operations to ascertain accounting needs and to recommend, develop, and maintain solutions to business and financial problems
· Banking & bank reconciliations
· Maintain accurate financial records
· Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims
· Debt collection
· Customer service
Requirements
· CPA K-Finalist
· Bachelor’s degree in a related field
· 5-8 years’ experience as an Accountant in a busy environment
· Ability to work with accounting softwares- QuickBooks, tally, Sage etc.
· Debt collection skills
· Ability to understand and apply current accounting guidelines and systems
· Analytical, problem solving, planning and prioritizing skills
· Attention to details and leadership skills
· Excellent working experience with Ms. Excel
· Good communication, reporting and interpersonal skills
How to Apply
Apply with CV stating your skills, experience and qualifications to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.