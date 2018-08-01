Accountant Job in Nairobi (70-100K)

Accountant

Nature of Job: Full time

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 70- 100 K

Responsibilities

· Prepare, examine, and analyze accounting records, financial statements, and other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness, and conformance to reporting and procedural standards.

· Compute taxes owed and prepare tax returns, ensuring compliance with payment, reporting and other tax requirements.

· Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, to project future revenues and expenses or to provide advice.

· Management reporting and presentation

· Develop, maintain, and analyze budgets, preparing periodic reports that compare budgeted costs to actual costs.

· Develop, implement, modify, and document recordkeeping and accounting systems, making use of current computer technology

· Survey operations to ascertain accounting needs and to recommend, develop, and maintain solutions to business and financial problems

· Banking & bank reconciliations

· Maintain accurate financial records

· Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims

· Debt collection

· Customer service

Requirements

· CPA K-Finalist

· Bachelor’s degree in a related field

· 5-8 years’ experience as an Accountant in a busy environment

· Ability to work with accounting softwares- QuickBooks, tally, Sage etc.

· Debt collection skills

· Ability to understand and apply current accounting guidelines and systems

· Analytical, problem solving, planning and prioritizing skills

· Attention to details and leadership skills

· Excellent working experience with Ms. Excel

· Good communication, reporting and interpersonal skills

How to Apply

Apply with CV stating your skills, experience and qualifications to recruitment@britesmanagement.com