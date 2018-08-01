Accountant Job in Nairobi (70-100K)

15:27


Accountant
Nature of Job: Full time
Location:  Nairobi
Salary:  70- 100 K

Responsibilities

·         Prepare, examine, and analyze accounting records, financial statements, and other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness, and conformance to reporting and procedural standards.
·         Compute taxes owed and prepare tax returns, ensuring compliance with payment, reporting and other tax requirements.
·         Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, to project future revenues and expenses or to provide advice.
·         Management reporting and presentation
·          Develop, maintain, and analyze budgets, preparing periodic reports that compare budgeted costs to actual costs.
·         Develop, implement, modify, and document recordkeeping and accounting systems, making use of current computer technology
·         Survey operations to ascertain accounting needs and to recommend, develop, and maintain solutions to business and financial problems
·         Banking & bank reconciliations
·         Maintain accurate financial records
·         Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims
·         Debt collection
·         Customer service

Requirements

·         CPA K-Finalist
·         Bachelor’s degree in a related field
·         5-8 years’ experience as an Accountant in a busy environment
·         Ability to work with accounting softwares- QuickBooks, tally, Sage etc.
·         Debt collection skills
·         Ability to understand and apply current accounting guidelines and systems
·         Analytical, problem solving, planning and prioritizing skills
·         Attention to details and leadership skills
·         Excellent working experience with Ms. Excel
·         Good communication, reporting and interpersonal skills
How to Apply
Apply with CV stating your skills, experience and qualifications to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
