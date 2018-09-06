ABABU NAMWAMBA’s new sexy wife, PAULA, Miss Tourism Busia, flaunts her smashing hot bikini body (PHOTOs)

Thursday, September 6, 2018 - Former Budalangi MP, Ababu Namwamba, has fallen in love with Miss Tourism Busia, Paula Ann, after divorcing his wife, Priscah, over infidelity.





The young beauty who was crowned Miss Tourism Busia is living in Ababu’s posh residence at Port Victoria, where she is enjoying the cool breeze and good life.





She is currently acting as Ababu’s new wife after he dumped Priscah.





In this photo, the sexy baby-faced Paula is seen flaunting her smashing hot body.





See other beautiful photos of Ababu’s new young and sexy wife in the next page



