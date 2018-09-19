A woman now sues UHURU over his March 9 handshake with RAILA ODINGA-It is the reason fuel has gone up

Wednesday September 19, 2018 -President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga have been taken to court over their March 9 handshake deal that ended political animosity among Kenyans.





Researcher Moraa Gesicho moved to court on Tuesday seeking to have the handshake that created the Building Bridges to a Better Kenya initiative declared invalid within seven days.





She blamed the handshake for the high cost of living, saying Uhuru has increased fuel tax to fund Raila’s projects, among them changing the Constitution to accommodate him and his cronies.





"The Constitution does not allow the President to seek assistance from the leader of the Opposition in the governance of the country.”





"The only people mandated to assist him in governance are the Deputy President and Cabinet Secretaries," she argued.





"President Kenyatta and Raila are using the task force to establish a government not recognized by the Constitution.”





“It is the reason why the task force must be stopped before it makes recommendations not supported by the public," she added.





