A man in Narok faints after his wife gives birth to triplets, they already have twins (PHOTO).

Friday, September 21, 2018 - A man in Narok fainted after his wife gave birth to triplets.
The interesting thing is that his wife is already a mother of twins.
The man fainted after finding out that he will now be forced to look after 5 kids with the current high cost of living.
This is how the story was carried out in the Daily Nation.
