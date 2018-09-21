A man in Narok faints after his wife gives birth to triplets, they already have twins (PHOTO).

Friday, September 21, 2018 - A man in Narok fainted after his wife gave birth to triplets.

The interesting thing is that his wife is already a mother of twins.

The man fainted after finding out that he will now be forced to look after 5 kids with the current high cost of living.

This is how the story was carried out in the Daily Nation.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

