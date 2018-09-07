7 NGO Jobs in Kenya - MESs

7 NGO Jobs in Kenya - MESsJobs and Careers 11:08
Recruitment of M&E Consultants
Captiva International Limited (Kenya) in conjunction with Edsoft consulting(India) have partnered to work on a number of projects across East Africa.
In an effort to achieve the set objectives, they seek to recruit Monitoring & Evaluation Specialists in the following areas;
1. Education
2. Health
3. Agriculture
4. Environment
5. Governance
6. Gender
7. Child security and protection
Required skills and experience
· Practical experience to conduct project baseline studies, mid-term evaluations, final evaluations, Impact studies and other selected thematic
· Ability to support organizations to carry out evaluation audits.
· Experience in the development of the right ToRs for evaluations/studies, and ensuring questionnaires developed are the right ones to collect
· Experienced to build capacity of M&E practitioners.
· Ability to support organizations or project teams carry out results oriented M&E meetings and conferences.
· Hands-on experience in setting up and implementing Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning systems
· Ability conduct project and M&E system audits
· Experience to carry out Data Quality Assessments.
Education
· Minimum of Bachelors degree in any of the mentioned areas with 5 years experience
· Masters Degree in a related area plus 3 years practical experience
How to Apply
If you are interested and posses the right skills, experience and education, kindly send your applications attaching letter of motivation and Resume to captivainternational@gmail.com cc. info@captivainternational.com to reach us not later than 30th Sept 2018.