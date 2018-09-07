7 NGO Jobs in Kenya - MESs

11:08


Recruitment of M&E Consultants
Captiva International Limited (Kenya) in conjunction with Edsoft consulting(India) have partnered to work on a number of projects across East Africa.
In an effort to achieve the set objectives, they seek to recruit Monitoring & Evaluation Specialists in the following areas;
1.       Education
2.      Health
3.      Agriculture
4.      Environment
5.      Governance
6.      Gender
7.      Child security and protection
Required skills and experience
·         Practical experience to conduct project baseline studies, mid-term evaluations, final evaluations, Impact studies and other selected thematic
project studies.
·         Ability to support organizations to carry out evaluation audits.
·         Experience in the development of the right ToRs for evaluations/studies, and ensuring questionnaires developed are the right ones to collect
required information of an intervention.
·         Experienced to build capacity of M&E practitioners.
·         Ability to support organizations or project teams carry out results oriented M&E meetings and conferences.
·         Hands-on experience in setting up and implementing Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning systems
·         Ability conduct project and M&E system audits
·         Experience to carry out Data Quality Assessments.
Education
·         Minimum of Bachelors degree in any of the mentioned areas with 5 years experience
·         Masters Degree in a related area plus 3 years practical experience
How to Apply
If you are interested and posses the right skills, experience and education, kindly send your applications attaching letter of motivation and Resume to captivainternational@gmail.com cc. info@captivainternational.com to reach us not later than 30th Sept 2018.
