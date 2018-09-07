7 NGO Jobs in Kenya - MESs

Recruitment of M&E Consultants

Captiva International Limited (Kenya) in conjunction with Edsoft consulting(India) have partnered to work on a number of projects across East Africa.

In an effort to achieve the set objectives, they seek to recruit Monitoring & Evaluation Specialists in the following areas;

1. Education

2. Health

3. Agriculture

4. Environment

5. Governance

6. Gender

7. Child security and protection

Required skills and experience

· Practical experience to conduct project baseline studies, mid-term evaluations, final evaluations, Impact studies and other selected thematic

project studies.

· Ability to support organizations to carry out evaluation audits.

· Experience in the development of the right ToRs for evaluations/studies, and ensuring questionnaires developed are the right ones to collect

required information of an intervention.

· Experienced to build capacity of M&E practitioners.

· Ability to support organizations or project teams carry out results oriented M&E meetings and conferences.

· Hands-on experience in setting up and implementing Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning systems

· Ability conduct project and M&E system audits

· Experience to carry out Data Quality Assessments.

Education

· Minimum of Bachelors degree in any of the mentioned areas with 5 years experience

· Masters Degree in a related area plus 3 years practical experience

How to Apply