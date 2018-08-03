500 husbands will be available for LADIES! Nigerian PASTOR announces his 4 day miracle conference in Nairobi (PHOTO).

Monday, August 3, 2018 - A Nigerian pastor, who preaches the prosperity gospel like the Kiunas, has caused a stir after he hyped his 4 day miracle conference in Nairobi with crazy promises to those who will attend.





The charismatic pastor announced that 500 husbands will be available for single ladies.





There will also be a miraculous wealth transfer to those who will attend the 4 day miracle conference at Moi Avenue.





These daddy and mummy pastors are becoming too much.





Check out this poster.