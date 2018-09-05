5 Field Officers Jobs in Kenya - KEMRI

Kenya Medical Research Institute

KEMRI – CCR PHRD clinical trials Project is currently looking for a motivated individual to fill in the following positions:

Field Officers

M/R 6

Location: Nairobi (2 positions) and Thika (3 positions)

Reports to: Study Coordinator

Purpose: To support recruitment and retention activities for a research clinic team involved in providing a vaccine against Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) and other reproductive health services to adolescent girls and young women.

Responsibilities

· Work with the clinic team to identify and recruit eligible persons for study participation

· Identify and support activities aimed at maintaining high retention of study participants

· Conduct outreach activities in order to engage eligible participants

· Attend and participate in trainings, team/staff meetings, and other events as needed.

· Bring to the study teams attention any problems, challenges, observed in study activities

· Perform other duties as assigned or required.

Education and Professional Training

· Diploma in Counseling, Social work, Nursing or Clinical Medicine from a recognized Institution

· KCSE mean grade C plain and above

· Training on HIV Testing and Counseling and reproductive health sciences

Competencies

· Knowledge of STI, HIV/AIDS care

· Basic counseling

· Basic IT and social media skills

· Demonstrated knowledge on sexual and reproductive health service delivery

Experience

· Minimum of 1 years’ experience with direct involvement in patient care or outreach especially in adolescent, paediatric and youth targeted centers

· Experience working with adolescents and young people- particularly with young women in reproductive health delivery required

· Peer support, outreach and coordination an added advantage

· HIV Counseling and Testing skills an added advantage

· Should be familiar with the Ministry of Health systems

The eligible candidates will be based in Nairobi and Thika with frequent travel to sites within the Central region.

Terms of Employment: Employment is a one year renewable contract with a probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

a) All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements.

b) Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees.

c) Must include copies of academic and professional certificates.

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 19th October, 2018.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.