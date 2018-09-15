41 Teaching Jobs in Kenya

GEMS National Academy Limited

The School

GEMS Africa is seeking to appoint experienced professional Primary teachers and teaching assistants who are pioneers at heart, have a passion for children and willing to be part of our exciting growth journey as we open our first Kenyan based curriculum School in January 2019.

Set out on a 5-acre plot on Kiambu Road, our school which has world-class facilities, will focus on academic rigour as we teach our new national competency based curriculum.

Building on the strong education legacy of the GEMS Education brand that is child centred, we seek to offer a world class education and will work with our GEMS Teacher Training Institute to continuously support our teachers as they transition in to the new way of teaching our current and future generations.

The Posts

Teachers Pre K

2 Positions

To plan, organize and implement a teach basic skills including letters, numbers, elementary natural and social science, music, art, reading and behavioral skills to children in the kindergarten phase to advance their physical, mental, and social development and maximize their potential in a positive and safe environment.

Education and Experience

· Ideally a Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Early Childhood Education or Kenya Headmistress Association (KHA) qualification

· First Aid and CPR certifications an advantage

· Previous continuous teaching experience of at least 3 years

· Knowledge of current educational and instructional methodologies and techniques

· Registration with the Teachers’ Service Commission

Key Competencies

· Communication skills

· Planning and organizing

· Problem-solving skills

· Judgment

· Patience and stress tolerance

· Adaptability and flexibility

· Creativity

· Team member

Teachers Pre 1 – UP2

20 Positions

To plan, organize and implement an appropriate instructional program in a learning environment that guides and encourages students to develop and fulfill their academic potential.

Art Teacher (1 positions)

ICT Teacher (1 position)

PE Teacher (2 positions)

Music & Drama Teacher (1 position)

To provide learning activities appropriate to the age of the students in order to develop an interest in and ability for creative expression. To develop an understanding and appreciation of art in each student.

We are looking for individuals who are willing to personalise learning for students, who believe in the education of the whole child and are aligned to the GEMS core values of leading through innovation, pursuing excellence, growing by learning and global citizenship that characterise our schools.

Experience and Qualifications:

· At least three (3) years of continuous teaching experience

· Education/teaching degree OR first degree and teaching qualification/license is essential

· Registration with the Teachers’ Service Commission

Skills:

· Excellent written and spoken English

· Flexibility, creativity and adaptability

· Strongly established emotional intelligence

· Highly developed commitment to supporting the needs of students, staff and the wider school community

Teaching Assistants

14 Positions

A teaching assistant works alongside the classroom teacher, providing support and reinforcement through working with individual students or small groups of students. The objective of this role is to maximize the functioning of each student under the direction of the lead teacher.

Education and Experience

· Appropriate certified TA course or teaching certificate from an accredited college/university

· a valid Government certification

· knowledge of current Government regulations regarding school proficiency standards

· solid understanding of child development

· experience of working with children at the primary school level

Key Competencies

· communication skills – verbal and written

· group facilitation skills

· effective relationship building skills

· high energy levels

· patience

· adaptability

· respect for diversity

· team work skills

· organizational and planning skills

Application Process

If you meet these criteria, please email your CV, letter of application to the Principal/Head of HR, at: zizischoolrecruitment@gemscin.com by 5th October 2018.

Gems Africa is an equal opportunity employer.