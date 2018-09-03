3 Caretakers Jobs in Kenya

3 Caretakers Jobs in KenyaJobs and Careers 15:30
Commercial Buildings Caretaker
Our client in real estate industry seeks to recruit 3 caretakers with vast experience as a caretaker.
Responsibilities
· Identify and report to the property manager all the activities in the building
· Maintain and keep the property clean
· General repairs
· Ensuring tenants are comfortable
· Collecting cheques and payment slips
· Cleaning the grounds and inside buildings
· Repairing equipment and placing orders
· Overseeing surveillance
· Preparing rooms for meetings and events
· Monitoring air conditioning and heating systems in the building
· Taking note of electrical faults and doing basic repairs before the major repairs are done
· Basic plumbing activities
· Taking note and records of tenants
Requirements
· 3-5 years’ experience as a building care taker
· Basic electrical and plumbing skills
· Computer literate
· Good reporting skills
· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
How to Apply
If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send your CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.