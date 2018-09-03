3 Caretakers Jobs in Kenya

Commercial Buildings Caretaker

Our client in real estate industry seeks to recruit 3 caretakers with vast experience as a caretaker.

Responsibilities

· Identify and report to the property manager all the activities in the building

· Maintain and keep the property clean

· General repairs

· Ensuring tenants are comfortable

· Collecting cheques and payment slips

· Cleaning the grounds and inside buildings

· Repairing equipment and placing orders

· Overseeing surveillance

· Preparing rooms for meetings and events

· Monitoring air conditioning and heating systems in the building

· Taking note of electrical faults and doing basic repairs before the major repairs are done

· Basic plumbing activities

· Taking note and records of tenants

Requirements

· 3-5 years’ experience as a building care taker

· Basic electrical and plumbing skills

· Computer literate

· Good reporting skills

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send your CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com