3 Caretakers Jobs in Kenya

Commercial Buildings Caretaker
Our client in real estate industry seeks to recruit 3 caretakers with vast experience as a caretaker.

Responsibilities

·         Identify and report to the property manager all the activities in the building
·         Maintain and keep the property clean
·         General repairs
·         Ensuring tenants are comfortable
·         Collecting cheques and payment slips
·         Cleaning the grounds and inside buildings
·         Repairing equipment and placing orders
·         Overseeing surveillance
·         Preparing rooms for meetings and events
·         Monitoring air conditioning and heating systems in the building
·         Taking note of electrical faults and doing basic repairs before the major repairs are done
·         Basic plumbing activities
·         Taking note and records of tenants

Requirements

·         3-5 years’ experience as a building care taker
·         Basic electrical and plumbing skills
·         Computer literate
·         Good reporting skills
·         Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
How to Apply
If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send your CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
