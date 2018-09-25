25 Clerical Officer Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Clerical Officer II

The Nairobi City County Public Service Board (NCPSB) invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following vacant positions.

(25 POSTS)

Application Deadline: Fri 12th Oct 2018

Remuneration

Salary Scale: Kshs 16,890.00 to Kshs 20,800.00

House Allowance: Kshs 4,500.00

Commuter Allowance: Kshs 3,000.00

Extraneous Allowance: Kshs 5,000.00

Roles

· Compiling statistical records;

· Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;

· Maintain an efficient filing system;

· Processing appointments, promotions, discipline, transfers and other related duties in human resource management;

· Computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information;

· Preparing payment vouchers; and

· Compiling data and drafting simple letters.

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C Plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· Proficiency in computer applications.

How to Apply

Applications can ONLY be submitted ONLINE on or before the stipulated deadline.

Applicants should be Kenyan Citizens.

Applicants should meet requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya and will be required to have clearance certificates from EACC, KRA, HELB, CRB and a Certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya Police Service

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applicant must have no prior criminal conviction or pending criminal action.

Applicants must be physically and medically fit.