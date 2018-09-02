2 Data Officers Jobs in Kenya – KEMRI

Kenya Medical Research Institute

A KEMRI – CCR PHRD Clinical Trials Project is currently looking for a motivated individual to fill in the following position:

Project Data Officers

M/R 9

Location: Nairobi (1 Position) and Thika (1 Position)

Reports to: Data Manager

Job purpose: The Project Data Officer will be responsible for data management including data collection, mining, filling, archiving, QA/QC, database updates, reports generation, etc.

Responsibilities

· Data collection, compilation, cleaning, investigational analysis and processing for entry into databases.

· Designing, improving and updating live data bases for long term data storage and back-ups.

· Assisting in data analysis.

· Preparing daily and weekly reports.

· Scanning and filling of records, archive systems in accordance to department procedures.

· Monitor security of all technology.

· Any other duty assigned by supervisor.

Education and Professional Training

· Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and computer Science or a related field from a recognized university.

Experience

· At least one year experience in data entry/data management

· Skills in database development.

Terms of Employment: Employment is a one year renewable contract with a probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

a) All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements.

b) Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees.

c) Must include copies of academic and professional certificates.

d) Must include a copy of certificate of good conduct.

e) Must have KRA certificate of Tax compliance.

f) Must have clearance certificate from HELB.

g) Must have credit reference Bureau certificate.

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 19th October, 2018.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.