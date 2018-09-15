15 Chinese arrested in a South C Brothel selling SEX, they had turned a house into a prostitution den (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

-15 Chinese nationals were arrested on Wednesday morning after officers from Immigration Department stormed a brothel they have been operating.





They had rented a house in South C estate and turned it into a prostitution den.





According to a statement by Immigration Department, the 15 Chinese will be deported.





The Immigration Department has been carrying out operations to flush out foreigners who are in the Country illegally.





Most Chinese who are in Kenya don’t have work permits and the relevant documents required by the law.





Here are photos of the 15 Chinese who were arrested by Immigration Officials in South C engaging in prostitution on Wednesday morning.