10 PHOTOs of JACQUE MARIBE’s fiancé ,JOWI, who has been linked to the brutal murder of a LADY in Kilimani, he slit her throat.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

- A man who recently proposed to Citizen TV’s anchor, Jacque Maribe, has been linked to the brutal murder of Monica Kimani, a 28 year old lady who was killed in cold blood at her apartment in Kilimani.





The young lady who was alleged to be a businesslady was killed and her throat slit.





Her body was then dumped in a bathtub.





Jacque Maribe's fiance claims to be a security expert and nobody knows his real hustles.





He is common face in high end entertainment joints in Nairobi where he throws money around.





Check out his photos.



