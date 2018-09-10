10 PHOTOs of JACQUE MARIBE’s fiancé ,JOWI, who has been linked to the brutal murder of a LADY in Kilimani, he slit her throat.Editor's Choice, Gossip and Drama, Media News, News, Photos, Politics 03:45
Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - A man who recently proposed to Citizen TV’s anchor, Jacque Maribe, has been linked to the brutal murder of Monica Kimani, a 28 year old lady who was killed in cold blood at her apartment in Kilimani.
The young lady who was alleged to be a businesslady was killed and her throat slit.
Her body was then dumped in a bathtub.
Jacque Maribe's fiance claims to be a security expert and nobody knows his real hustles.
He is common face in high end entertainment joints in Nairobi where he throws money around.
Check out his photos.
