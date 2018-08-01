You won’t believe what retired President MOI told JOHO when he met him - Even UHURU and RAILA are now running scared

Monday August 27, 2018 - The meeting between Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and retired President Daniel Arap Moi seems to have reinvented Joho and thrust him to a level of his own.





After the meeting, the Mombasa Governor seems bolder than before as he vowed to never let Moi down.





"We had some talks with the retired President Moi on Saturday and I must tell you that it has helped in my journey to unite Kenyans because that is what he insisted that I should do and I will not let him down," said Joho.





Speaking on Sunday when he officiated a funds drive at AIC Churo Girls Secondary School in Tiaty Sub-County, Joho called for a revolution to change the leadership of Kenya and not just to allow few individuals to dictate Kenya’s politics.





"The time has come for us to change the leadership of this country.”





“Some few individuals should not decide our destiny.”





“We want to see funds to Counties increased to 60 per cent and even if it means going for a referendum, then we will do it because at the end of the day, Kenyans should have their say.”





"We are tired of having a nation of a few individuals.”





“My prayer is to see children from the minority and marginalised areas vying for the Presidency and other positions in this country.”





“It does not mean that you have to come from a certain community or a particular party to become the President of this republic," said Joho.



