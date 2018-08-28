You father should have used a CONDOM… BONIFACE MWANGI hits moral police EZEKIEL MUTUA below the belt (LOOK)

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - Activist Boniface Mwangi has hit out at the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, over his comments about condoms.





The self-styled moral police claimed that condom adverts running on TV do not promote safe sex but sensualise the product to make money.





His remarks did not go down well with most Kenyans given the alarming rate of new HIV infections.





The gutsy photo-journalist told off Mutua and wished his father used a condom because the Kenyan youth would have been spared of his ignorant moral police crusades.





Check out the posts below and reactions.