Woyee! See what the late CHRIS MSANDO’s sons told UHURU on Friday as they marked their father’s first anniversary

Saturday August 18, 2018 - The family of former IEBC ICT Manager, the late Chris Msando, marked his first anniversary since he was found murdered just a week to the August 8, 2017 elections.

Speakers after speaker yearned for justice for the late Msando and asked President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Director of Public Prosecutions to help in bringing his killers to justice.





“I always yearn to know who killed my son and why.”





“Even if he committed a crime, why was he not arrested and taken to court?”





“He could have been in jail now, but alive,” said the 79-year-old Mary Aloo, Msando’s mother.





“It is unfortunate that despite the willingness of some foreign nations to help in the investigations, our Government said it has machinery for the same, but no tangible information has been given yet,” she added.





On their part, Msando’s sons, Alvin and Allan, challenged Uhuru to use his power as President and the handshake with NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to reveal the real killers of their father.





“Dear Mr. President, we want to know the killers of our father, we want justice,” said the two boys.





Nonetheless, Msando’s widow, Eva Buyu, vowed never to give up saying she will struggle to make sure that her children fulfil the dreams of their father.





“I shall not fail.”





“I will struggle to ensure these children live to fulfil their father’s dreams,” Eva said.



