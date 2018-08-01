Would you do this to get an American green card? This is madness (VIDEO)

This cringe worthy scene from the 90 days fiancé series has left tongues wagging.





This is a popular American documentary that follows foreign fiancées of American citizens keen to immigrate to the US using the K-1 Visa.





However, the couple has 90 days to decide to marry before the visas of the foreign half of the couple expire and they have to return home.





The couple in this trending video below is a 52 –year old lady from US and her 30 year old Nigerian fiancée who she met on Facebook.





The video shows the moment the lady travelled to Nigeria to meet the guy’s parents and was served with snails.





She gathered courage and took a bite but she couldn't swallow and what she did next will drop your jaws.





The lengths people go in search of green cards are just astounding.





Check out the some of the clips below from the series.











