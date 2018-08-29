Will PHILOMENA MWILU get justice? The LADY leading the prosecution had an affair with her husband AMOS WAKO.

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - Robert Alai wants the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution, Dorcas Oduor, to be dropped as the lead prosecutor of the corruption charges facing Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, citing conflict of interest.

According to Alai, Dorcas, who is the lead prosecutor in  Mwilu’s case, is a former side-chick of her husband Amos Wako.

The popular blogger claims that Philomena Mwilu will not get justice because the lead prosecutor had an affair with her husband.

Here’s Alai’s tweet.
