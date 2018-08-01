Loading...

Wife beats up randy husband for dancing with another LADY in a club - Was the guy drunk? (WATCH)

Monday, 20 August 2018 - This poor guy had one too many and started misbehaving in a club in the presence of his wife.

The guy saw a sexy lady putting on a show and decided to join her on stage.

Just as he was having a good time, he was rudely interrupted by his angry wife and forced to leave the club.

Well, you can bet this guy would spend several nights on the couch.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @Tunde Ednut

