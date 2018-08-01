Loading...

Whose sister is this? See what she was caught doing at a popular club - Good Lawd!! (VIDEO)

, , , 09:44

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - This slay queen was spotted in a popular club shamelessly licking a beer bottle.

From the video going viral on social media, the lady didn’t believe that she had consumed the drink and went ahead to lick the bottle with wild abandon.

Unfortunately, somebody was recording her and she’s now trending for all the wrong reasons.

Watch the hilarious video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @Savage Responses

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...

Today’s free tips on 8 football matches where you can make over sh 6000 from just a sh300 stake.

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 -  Our tips have over 90% success rate if you have not noticed and from today’s selected matches, you can mak...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno