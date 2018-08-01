Whose sister is this? See what she was caught doing at a popular club - Good Lawd!! (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 09:44
This slay queen was spotted in a popular club shamelessly licking a beer bottle.
Savage Responses
From the video going viral on social media, the lady didn’t believe that she had consumed the drink and went ahead to lick the bottle with wild abandon.
Unfortunately, somebody was recording her and she’s now trending for all the wrong reasons.
Watch the hilarious video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST