Who has seen this school girl? Is a man hiding her for SEX? Please help trace her (PHOTOs)

, , , , , 04:35


Friday, August 30, 2018 - This school girl left her parent’s home in Kariobangi and never came back.

She was supposed to report back to school in Thika when schools opened on Monday but she has disappeared without trace.

Anyone who may have seen her should report to the nearest police station.

Check out her photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on 8 football matches where you can make over Sh 6,000 from just a Sh 300 stake.

Friday, August 31, 2018 -  Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world ov...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno