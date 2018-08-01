Loading...

Where was your mother when mine was making money? Keroche heiress ANERLISA MUIGAI arrogantly asks fan.

, , , 11:15


Monday, 20 August 2018 - Anerlisa Muigai, the daughter of Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja, has told off a fan who insinuated that she’s balling on her mother’s hardwork.

The sexy lass never misses an opportunity to brag about how she’s a self made millionaire.

While she has a few projects of her own giving her money, most people reckon without her mother’s money, she wouldn’t be where she’s is.

Taking to social media, she encouraged her fans to work hard just like her and one day they may find themselves on the cover of the Forbes magazine.

One guy brought up the issue of her mother’s money and she told him off in a savage manner.

Check out the posts below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...

Today’s free tips on 7 football matches where you can make over sh 7000 from just sh300 stake.

Monday, August 20, 2018 -  We have selected seven matches played today world over where you can make good money. Every day, we do ou...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno