What this jealous LADY did to her randy boyfriend in a show is unforgivable - This is so wrong (VIDEO)

Sunday, August 19, 2018 -

This video of a jealous lady giving her boyfriend a serious beating in a show for dancing with another lady is going viral online.





The randy guy went on stage to have fan with a female dancer but his girlfriend did not find it funny.





She pulled him of stage while raining blows on him as the crowd watched in shock.





Imagine if tables were turned and it’s now the jealous boyfriend pulling his girl from the dance floor and beating her up like that?





Watch the video below.



