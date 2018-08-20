What is happening to RUTO and his bodyguards? Some of his bodyguards are dying mysterious deaths! After NDEGE, MBURU is dead

Monday August 20, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto's outrider died in a horrific road accident on the Southern Bypass on Friday.

Constable Eric Kamau Mburu, 28, was riding a BMW motorcycle registration number GK B818Q from Karen heading towards Langata and on reaching the KeNHA Weighbridge, he lost control and landed in a ditch.





According to police reports, Mburu died on the spot while his motorcycle was extensively damaged.





This is the second police officer attached to the DP William Ruto to die in an accident in 2018 alone.





In January, Constable Casmel Ndege, who was riding ahead of DP Ruto, also lost control of his motorcycle on Wangari Mathai Road and died on the spot.





He was escorting Ruto, who was travelling to Githunguri to attend a burial function.





Police have already launched investigations into the mysterious death of Ruto’s bodyguards.



