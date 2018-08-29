WETANGULA says UHURU is fixing the Judiciary like he said after they nullified his rigged win and has started by arresting MWILU

Wednesday August 29, 2018 - Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has shared his opinion on Tuesday’s arrest of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu over corruption related offences.





Mwilu, who is the second in Command in the Judiciary, was arrested on Tuesday outside the Supreme Court and taken to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters along Kiambu Road for questioning.





She was later taken to appear before Anti Corruption Chief Magistrate, Lawrence Mugambi, who released him on a Sh 5 million personal bond.





Mwilu is being charged with crimes of abuse of office when she was a Court of Appeal Judge, receiving bribes from collapsed Imperial Bank and tax evasion charges.





However, sharing his thoughts on Wednesday on social media, Wetangula who is also the Ford Kenya party leader, said Mwilu’s arrest was political and a plan by President Uhuru Kenyatta to fix the Judiciary.





Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to fix the Judiciary after the Supreme Court annulled his victory and called for a fresh presidential election.





“When the State acts against the Judiciary, it must inspire confidence not suspicion. The fight against corruption is laudable. The arrest of the DCJ appears like a fulfilment of the promise to 'fix' the judiciary!” Wetangula said.





Mwilu was among Supreme Court Judges who annulled Kenyatta's victory.



