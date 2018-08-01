WETANGULA could be next on DPP HAJI’s list after the arrest of DCJ MWILU - See what he did while he was Minister for Foreign Affairs

Wednesday August 29, 2018 - Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula is in trouble following a tweet he posted after the arrest of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.





In his post, Wetangula criticized the Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji, for the manner in which he arrested Mwilu.





According to Wetangula, the DPP was just settling scores with Mwilu in the name of fighting corruption.





“The fight against corruption should not look like a settlement of issues.”





“Avoid the drama we are witnessing,” said Wetangula.





However, Wetangula’s remarks did not go down well with Kenyans who asked the DPP to arrest him next in relation to the Tokyo Embassy saga in which Kenyans lost billions.





During his stint at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, in his capacity as Minister, Wetangula was allegedly involved in the loss of Ksh1.2 billion during the Tokyo Embassy sale and the illegal sale of a Turkana oil block for Ksh840 million.



