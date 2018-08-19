We want to know who killed CHRIS MUSANDO and why they killed him just weeks to the controversial elections - Family tells UHURU

Sunday August 19, 2018 - The family of slain IEBC Manager, Chris Musando, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to extend national peace to them by finding and punishing his killers.

Musando was killed last year in Kikuyu, three weeks to the August 8 th general election.

Investigations into the death have hit a brick wall 12 months after the brutal murder, in what is a strong indictment of the Kenyan police.





Speaking in Ugenya on Friday during a commemoration ceremony, Musando’s brother, Peter, said it is hypocritical for the Government to cement a reconciliation deal with the opposition and fail to ensure justice for them.





Peter regretted that their pleas for American and British investigators to help fell on deaf ears.





"One year after the Government rejected out mother's request to bring on board the FBI [and New Scotland Yard], nothing has been done by our investigators," he said.





Peter reminded the government that just like Kenyans needed peace of mind after the elections, Msando's family needs peace that will come from seeing the murderers behind bars.





"The trauma the family is in can only be cured if the perpetrators are brought to book."





"We cannot celebrate Msando as we are still in pain, more than one year down the line, as not a single arrest has been made,” he said.



