We hope this WOMAN gets justice, Read this heartbreaking story, Men can be so evil at times.

Dear Hon.Eve Obara



Member of Parliament Kasipul Kabondo Constituency





Homa Bay County





REF: PLEA FOR JUSTICE AND LEGAL REPRESENTATION OF MAUREEN NINDO





I hope this finds you well Hon. Eve,as referenced above, Maureen Nindo is a victim of domestic Violence and escaped death narrowly from her husband. It was one evening about 7:30pm when the mother of 3 was viciously attacked by one Mr.Joseph Omoth Bonyo son to Tobias Bonyo of Chabera Kaduma East,Atela Sub location Kolwa Primary School of Area Chief Mr.Peres.





Obonyo attacked his wife Maureen with a panga and chopped off her two fingers and deep cuts on both hands and head and to a great extent deformed her face in such a manner that demeans. She lost one eye in the incident and was left to the mercies of our Lord God.A little chat with her reveals a woman at 30 and despite near approach to gallows of death she has a clear voice and is of sound mind narrating her ordeal. Though she appears not so educated, she told me Hon. Eve Obara, MP Kasipul Kabondo Constituency, is a woman and a mother and so will help. Pliz do Honourable .





Obonyo disappeared and reappeared at a friendly Kisii police station,then to Oyugis where the case is yawning.He is out on bond within a jurisdiction of his own choice in succinct a friendly one. The lady is your voter and a woman who is now impaired and disabled in many ways a mother who despite her current condition decided to keep her kids with her and is now back to her father's Land in Seme Chiro Kombewa Seme Constituency Kisumu County.





She told me on phone she has no lawyer and she doesn't even know her case file No. You ask her for such details it is like you are speaking Greek. She wants her case to rise to a higher jurisdiction and be provided with a competent lawyer to execute her case judiciously. I am writing to you not to condemn but to bring you upto speed. Obonyo claims he rescued Maureen from Hyena but why did he escape???????





Yours Faithfully





Dunya Riek Ali



