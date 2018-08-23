We did not elect a PROSTITUTE to Parliament- Muranga residents say after SABINA CHEGE was blasted for her ‘NAKED’ dress

Thursday August 23, 2018 - A section of Muranga County residents have reacted to yesterday’s embarrassing dress code of Muranga Women Representative, Sabina Wa Chege, in Parliament.

Sabina, who has an affinity for small boys like Wazir Chacha, was dressed inappropriately to Parliament causing an uproar from many male lawmakers.





One of the people who complained about Sabina’s dressing was Makueni MP, Daniel Maanzo, who said he understood that it was her birthday and that she wanted to stand out.





"Is it in order for Sabina and Millie Odhiambo in a manner of dressing although for Sabina I understand today is her big day.”





“Is that really the dress code for Parliament?”





“Is it really parliamentary?" asked Maanzo.





Sabina, who was dressed in a white short sleeved top, defended herself saying that Maanzo wanted to get her attention.





Residents of Mukuyu town have accused the lawmaker of embarrassing Murang’a women in Parliament.





“We have been shocked by the conduct of Sabina.”





“We want to warn him that we did not elect a pr0stitute to represent us in Parliament.”





“We elected a leader and she should understand that,” Naomi Wanjiku, a business lady based in Mukuyu town, said.





Another resident said Sabina should be impeached for embarrassing Murang’a women.



