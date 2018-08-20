We are still going to Canaan - RAILA ODINGA tells his impatient supporters, I promise to deliver you to the Promised Land

Monday August 20, 2018

- Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has assured his supporters that they are still going to Canaan despite his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking at Ofafa Friends Church in Nairobi’s Makadara Constituency, Raila said the Canaan goodies including ‘asali’ [honey] will be realised soon.





Raila said once the taskforce formed to implement Building Bridges Initiative finalises its work, goodies will start trickling in.





“That is why it is called the Building Bridges Initiative; it will take all, including Jubilee to Canaan.”





“Let us build the bridges and after that we will have honey,” Raila said.





Raila also revealed how his truce with Uhuru was as a result of hard choices that emerged before them following the January 30th mock swearing-in.





Alluding to the biblical story of two women fighting over one child, Raila said they agreed not to divide the country and give the building of bridges a chance to unite the country.



