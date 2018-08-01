We are ready for you! RUTO and his allies now dare RAILA ODINGA with his new found bromance with UHURU KENYATTA

Thursday August 23, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in the Rift Valley have dared NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to a 2022 Presidential match saying they were readying their arsenal to counter Odinga's challenge.

This comes even as Raila is wallowing in his new found bromance with President Uhuru Kenyatta after the March 9th handshake that seems to have unsettled Ruto’s camp.





The leaders said they had all along been aware of Raila’s plans and that they had a counter strategy in place, adding that his intention to take advantage of the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta will not help him.





“It is not a surprise at all.”





“We have all along known that he was getting ready for another bid.”





“We are ready for him.”





“We are working to solidify the DP's base,” said outspoken Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei





Elsewhere, Siaya Senator James Orengo has disclosed plans to rebrand ODM and field Raila Odinga for the Presidency in 2022.





“We are rebranding our party leader to contest on an ODM party ticket in 2022,” said Orengo.



