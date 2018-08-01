We are bringing up a generation of gold-diggers & PROSTITUTES - Listen to this Nairobi Slay Queen speak, WAH!!! (VIDEO)Entertainment News, Media News, Videos 11:52
Monday, August 20, 2018 - Ebru TV has a show where young people go for dates and the vibes coming from some of the slay queens are just shocking.
We are bringing up a generation of gold-diggers and prostitutes and this can be blamed on poor parenting.
This slay queen claims she wants a rich man who can cook for her and do all the house-hold chores.
“I want a man who is financially stable. I don’t want to start with him from scratch.” She says.
Listen to her speak garbage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST