We are bringing up a generation of gold-diggers & PROSTITUTES - Listen to this Nairobi Slay Queen speak, WAH!!! (VIDEO)

Monday, August 20, 2018 - Ebru TV has a show where young people go for dates and the vibes coming from some of the slay queens are just shocking.
We are bringing up a generation of gold-diggers and prostitutes and this can be blamed on poor parenting.

This slay queen claims she wants a rich man who can cook for her and do all the house-hold chores.

“I want a man who is financially stable. I don’t want to start with him from scratch.” She says.

Listen to her speak garbage. 

