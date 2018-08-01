Watch this racist Father discriminating black Christians inside his Church when they were taking Holy Communion (VIDEO).

, , , 11:52

Saturday, August 25th, 2018 - This racist father was caught on camera discriminating Black Christians when they were taking the Holy Communion.

Instead of treating all the Christians the same since they are equal before the eyes of God despite the skin colour, he favoured the Whites.

It’s shameful to see a Man of God stoop this low.

No wonder the Church has lost track these days.

Here’s the video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips 17 matches played on Saturday where you can make good money - Our tips have 90% success rate

Friday, August 24, 2018 -  Several matches are lined up on Saturday world over and we have selected 15 matches where you can make good mon...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno