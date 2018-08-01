WAITITU meets MIKE SONKO face-to-face after the arrest of his wife over an illegal building in CBD last week - See what they did

Wednesday August 22, 2018 - Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu met with his Nairobi counterpart, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, during the memorial for Mzee Jomo Kenyatta at Holy Family Basilica, Nairobi.

The meeting comes barely a week after Sonko arrested Waititu’s wife over the illegal construction of two buildings in the Nairobi Central Business District.





The two seemed to have no love lost between them as they chatted away heartily with laughter for a while when they met at the Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s mausoleum.





The arrest of Waititu’s wife, Susan Wangare, last week almost broke the camaraderie between Sonko and Waititu.





This is after Sonko recorded a phone call where Waititu was begging him to have his wife, Susan Wangare, and their 14 workers released unconditionally and leaked it to the public.





The Nairobi Governor offered to “break the law” and have only Waititu’s wife released on a cash bail of sh100, 000.



